Adutwum distributes laptops to students to enhance online learning

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has disclosed that a Learning Management System for Ghanaian schools currently under construction will soon be rolled out in some 30 schools around the country.

According to him, students in these schools will then be able to access educational content through the use of tablets.

He made the disclosure at the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Roadshow held at the Abomosu STEM Senior High School, in the Eastern Region.

The event aimed to create awareness about the significance of STEM education and inspire students to pursue careers in these fields.

The roadshow received overwhelming participation from students and educators as well as distinguished guests.

The roadshow is a platform for the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Education together with partners to showcase the investment government has made in the rollout of STEM education.

Dr Adutwum explained that the Learning Management System is for Ghanaian schools to facilitate remote and distance education for all grade levels in Ghana.

He stated that it is a free for all online portal to service all levels of academia.

Dr Adutwum, speaking at the programme stated that “by investing in STEM as heavily as we are doing as an administration, we seek to expand the pool of professionals who can build the various things that we’ll need for the future.”

He also hinted at a shift away from the old way of putting up school infrastructure, saying that “public schools are no longer going to be rectangular-shaped buildings painted yellow. Rectangular-shaped buildings painted yellow will be a thing of the past. That is the vision of the president, and I am here to execute.”

The Education Minister noted that education has been prioritized under the current administration to ensure that Ghana’s future will be very different.

He promised that when school resumes for the next academic year, at the Obomosu STEM SHS, every student will receive a tablet.

10 STEM schools

He also told the assembly of students that the Abomosu STEM SHS is one of 10 STEM schools which have been constructed by the administration to boost STEM education in the country.

He announced the introduction of aviation and aerospace engineering programmes in 12 Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

This initiative, set to commence in the upcoming academic year, is a significant leap forward in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and empowering Ghanaian students for the future.

“Next year, there are about 12 schools that will be offering aviation and aerospace courses, and in their case, it is not going to be a mere club but an academic programme,” he said.

He said this initiative aligns with government’s vision to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving world of STEM disciplines. By introducing specialized programmes in aviation and aerospace engineering, the government aims to prepare a new generation of innovators and professionals capable of contributing significantly to the nation’s growth and competitiveness on the global stage.

The Minister’s announcement received widespread acclaim from participants in the Roadshow who generally were of the view that the move signifies a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and industry needs, ensuring that Ghanaian students are well-prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, explained that the Roadshow is not only meant to highlight government’s investments in to STEM education, but the kinds of careers students can access from being STEM-educated, with the overall goal of developing solutions to the problems facing the nation.

“We are making a lot of progress, despite the challenges around us. One such area has been in the area of education generally, and specifically in the area of STEM education.

Even in the midst of the challenges that we face, Oppong Nkrumah noted that despite the economic challenges facing the nation, “critical investments for the future of our youth, should not and are not being sacrificed, and in so doing we are laying a foundation for the next generation of engineers, architects, industrial machine developers, aviation experts, among others.”

He also commented on recent community initiatives being taken in the area of education, noting that “even as we’ve been making progress at the basic level, new schools that have been ill resourced have sprung in some communities, as they await a takeover and provision of logistics by government the GES is however working to ensure that new ones do not spring up, while ensuring that the existing ones are well resourced.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum Akwaboah, noted on his part, that although there is a huge clamour for jobs in the country, there is currently a huge deficit of skilled personnel to fill specific roles needed by industry, and this is testament to the lack of people with STEM background in the country.

He described the current situation as “an opportunity to turn things around,” with the adoption of STEM education being a major step.

He commended government for its proactive stance in introducing STRM courses in SHS schools in the country.

Mr Akwaboah said despite this proactiveness, he is looking forward to the introduction of STEM education in all levels of education tasking government to continue to do more to improve our education system.