Following are the standings of the AFC Champions League after matches played on Wednesday (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against and points):
Group A
Al Ahli Saudi FC 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Esteghlal FC 4 1 2 1 6 4 2
Al Shorta 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Group B
Pakhtakor 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Shahr Khodro 4 0 0 4 0 6 0
Group C
Al Duhail 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
Sharjah 5 2 1 2 13 7 7
Persepolis 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
Al Taawoun 5 2 0 3 3 8 6
Group D
Al Nassr 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
Al Sadd 5 2 3 0 13 6 9
Sepahan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
Al Ain 5 0 2 3 4 13 2
Group E
FC Seoul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Beijing Guo’an 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Melbourne Victory 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Chiangrai United 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group F
FC Tokyo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Ulsan Hyundai 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Shanghai Shenhua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Vissel Kobe 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Johor Darul Ta’zim 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Group H
Yokohama F. Marinos 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Sydney FC 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Shanghai SIPG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
