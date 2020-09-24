Champions League - Final - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 23, 2020 Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS
Following are the standings of the AFC Champions League after matches played on Wednesday (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against and points):

Group A

Al Ahli Saudi FC 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Esteghlal FC 4 1 2 1 6 4 2
Al Shorta 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Group B
Pakhtakor 4 3 1 0 6 1 10
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Shahr Khodro 4 0 0 4 0 6 0
Group C
Al Duhail 5 3 0 2 7 7 9
Sharjah 5 2 1 2 13 7 7
Persepolis 5 2 1 2 4 5 7
Al Taawoun 5 2 0 3 3 8 6
Group D
Al Nassr 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
Al Sadd 5 2 3 0 13 6 9
Sepahan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
Al Ain 5 0 2 3 4 13 2
Group E
FC Seoul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Beijing Guo’an 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Melbourne Victory 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Chiangrai United 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Group F
FC Tokyo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Ulsan Hyundai 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Shanghai Shenhua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Vissel Kobe 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Johor Darul Ta’zim 2 1 0 1 3 6 3
Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Group H
Yokohama F. Marinos 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Sydney FC 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Shanghai SIPG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

