Following are the standings of the AFC Champions League after matches played on Wednesday (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against and points):

Group A

Al Ahli Saudi FC 4 2 0 2 4 6 6

Esteghlal FC 4 1 2 1 6 4 2

Al Shorta 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

Group B

Pakhtakor 4 3 1 0 6 1 10

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 4 2 1 1 3 2 7

Shahr Khodro 4 0 0 4 0 6 0

Group C

Al Duhail 5 3 0 2 7 7 9

Sharjah 5 2 1 2 13 7 7

Persepolis 5 2 1 2 4 5 7

Al Taawoun 5 2 0 3 3 8 6

Group D

Al Nassr 5 3 2 0 9 4 11

Al Sadd 5 2 3 0 13 6 9

Sepahan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4

Al Ain 5 0 2 3 4 13 2

Group E

FC Seoul 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Beijing Guo’an 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Melbourne Victory 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Chiangrai United 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Group F

FC Tokyo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Ulsan Hyundai 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Shanghai Shenhua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Vissel Kobe 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Johor Darul Ta’zim 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Group H

Yokohama F. Marinos 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Sydney FC 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Shanghai SIPG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

