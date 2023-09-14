AFCON: Cameroon Silence Burundi to Qualify

Cameroon secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 3-0 home victory over Burundi on Tuesday.
Second-half goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh and Vincent Aboubakar sealed the comfortable win in Garoua in their final Group C clash.
“We played hard and well. We deserve the victory with all due respect to the opponent,” Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song said afterwards.
“It was a difficult game. We played well but Cameroon won. We respect that,” rued Burundi head coach Etienne Ndayiragije.
The 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire opens in January next year.
