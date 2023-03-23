Afena-Gyan declines Black Meteors’ invitation to play against Algeria in the AFCON qualifier.

Prior to Ghana’s U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria, American Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan declined the opportunity to play for the Black Meteors of Ghana.

In an effort to secure a spot in the main event, head coach Ibrahim Tanko called up eight players with foreign addresses for the match, including Afena-Gyan.

Before departing on Wednesday night, the young person was anticipated to travel with his colleagues as they began setting up camp in Accra earlier this week.

According to sources, the Ghana Football Association supplied the Italian team the player’s travel needs in order for them to use him.

The forward, though, turned down the chance to play for the team.

Since making an appearance in the international friendly match against Brazil prior to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Afena-Gyan has not yet been assigned to any national team assignments.

This season, the striker has only started five Serie A games, but in three Coppa Italia games, he has scored twice.

Here is Tanko’s complete starting lineup for the match against Algeria.