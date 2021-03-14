African Entrepreneurship School, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in partnership with Compassion International, also an NGO, has graduated 110 students who undergone entrepreneurship training.

They were equipped with requisite skills and knowledge in Hairdressing, Electricals, Carpentry, Mason, Graphic Designing, Makeup and Cosmetology and awarded certificates.

Madam Mary Mawusi-Koukoyi, Youth Development Specialist at Compassion International, said her outfit’s objective of taking children from poverty and providing them with adequate care and security informed their commitment to the training.

She said the programme supported young people to go through school or to help them learn vocational skills, adding that, there were over 2, 000 such children in tertiary institutions with support from the NGO.

Madam Mawusi-Koukuyi said the programme also provided health screening for the trainees to ensure they were healthy for the course.

‘’You have learnt how to generate business ideas, characteristics of entrepreneurs, promotion, legal requirements for businesses, digital literacy, financial literacy, access to capital among others and I believe this graduation allows you to reflect on all you have learnt,” she told the trainees.

Madam Mawusi-Koukuyu advised them to be God-fearing, hard-working and exhibit their talents to the world.

Mr Joshua Mensah, Executive Director, African Entrepreneurship School, said the School’s mandate was to train students to become productive and resourceful in society.

He said the training aided the students to be innovative and develop their business ideas, get access to finance and build networks for a better future.

‘’We believe that they are the future leaders to change Ghana and make the country more productive and since our mandate is to formalise them, we put together a programme with Compassion International to help the youth in over seven day’s boot camp on how to start and legalise their business from the Register Generals Department and how to open bank accounts,’’ Mr Mensah said.

He said they would be given some funds to grow their businesses by way of establishing and mentoring them to grow.

Madam Comfort Oduro-Nyarko, President and Co-Founder, Makola Foundation, said she was happy about the youthfulness of the participants and hopeful they would succeed after the motivation and empowerment.

She commended them for the foresight and urged them to ”take all the risk in business and be resilient to overcome the challenges for growth.”