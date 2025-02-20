Africa’s Digital Dawn: Can Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Bridge the Internet Divide?

In the heart of Addis Ababa, where the scent of roasting coffee beans mingles with the hum of heated debates, a pivotal conversation unfolded last week.

The 2025 Internet Development Conference, hosted by the Internet Society, brought together 250 policymakers, tech leaders, and digital advocates to chart a course for Africa’s internet future. The stakes? Nothing less than the continent’s ability to leapfrog into the digital age—or risk being left behind in the global race for connectivity.

The conference, held under the banner of regional collaboration, zeroed in on Africa’s glaring internet gaps. Despite a one-point rise in the continent’s Internet Resilience Index—now standing at 34—millions remain offline, cut off from education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. “We’ve made progress, but it’s uneven,” said Dawit Bekele, Internet Society’s Regional Vice President. “The challenge isn’t just access; it’s affordability, quality, and relevance.”

The event’s 10-point policy blueprint offers a roadmap to bridge these divides. At its core is a call for cross-border cooperation—a radical shift from the siloed approaches that have long stymied progress. “Internet cables don’t stop at borders, so why should our policies?” quipped one delegate, echoing the push for harmonized regulations and shared infrastructure.

Infrastructure emerged as the linchpin of discussions. From expanding Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) to slashing latency and costs, to backing carrier-neutral data centers, the recommendations aim to lay the digital groundwork for a connected Africa. Yet, the hurdles are steep. Rural areas, home to 60% of Africa’s population, remain underserved, with last-mile connectivity often a pipe dream. “We can’t just focus on cities,” warned a Kenyan tech entrepreneur. “The real transformation happens when a farmer in Turkana can check crop prices online.”

Digital literacy also took center stage. As internet access grows, so does the risk of a skills gap leaving millions behind. “Having a smartphone isn’t enough if you don’t know how to use it,” noted a panelist, urging governments to invest in training programs that empower citizens to harness the internet’s potential.

The private sector’s role was another hot topic. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) were hailed as a game-changer, with calls for governments to leverage private expertise and funding to scale infrastructure. “The private sector isn’t just a player; it’s a partner,” said a Nigerian telecom executive. “But we need clear policies to unlock that potential.”

Amid the optimism, sobering realities lingered. Africa’s internet resilience, while improving, remains fragile. Outages are frequent, costs are high, and regulatory red tape often stifles innovation. Yet, the conference offered glimmers of hope. Ethiopia, for instance, has made strides in liberalizing its telecom sector, while countries like Kenya and South Africa are leading the charge in IXP deployment.

As the curtains fell on the conference, one message resonated: Africa’s internet future hinges on unity. “This isn’t just about cables and codes,” Bekele concluded. “It’s about people—connecting them, empowering them, and ensuring no one is left offline.”

The Addis Ababa conference marks a turning point in Africa’s digital journey. But will the ambitious policy recommendations translate into action? Past initiatives have often stumbled under bureaucratic inertia and funding shortfalls. This time, however, the stakes are higher. With global tech giants eyeing Africa’s untapped markets, the continent has a narrow window to shape its digital destiny. The question isn’t whether Africa can bridge the internet divide—it’s whether it can do so on its own terms.