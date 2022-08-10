Agogo residents screened for various ailments

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) has ended its five-day free medical outreach at Agogo in the Ashanti Region and successfully rendered services to 6,468 residents.

The team provided Paediatric urology, medical, dental and obstetrics services, among others from Monday July 25 to Friday July 29.

The medical outreach held at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital saw the administering of medications, performance of minor surgeries and registration of 1,135 persons onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free.

The United States-based non-profit organisation in collaboration with Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency and the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres, and some medical practitioners based in Ghana donated medical supplies to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The Team had earlier donated to the Royal Seed Orphanage at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

Additionally, GMR offered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to 120 students and staff of Agogo Nursing Training College and Agogo Presbyterian Hospital respectively, as well as the provision of health education to 1,652 students drawn from senior high schools within the Agogo enclave.

Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu, the President of GMR, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after the programme expressed gratitude to all persons who supported to make this year’s medical outreach a success, especially Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Mr Alex Kesse and the entire staff of the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, GMR volunteers and sponsors.

“I am hopeful that subsequent outreaches to deprive communities in Ghana would yield great results,” he stated.

The President announced that GMR’s next medical mission would take place in Tamale in the Northern Region.

In a related development, a delegation led by Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu called on the Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia.

The visit which took place on Wednesday, August 3, provided a platform for the group to deliberate on pertinent issues about the advancement of the GMR’s activities and the health sector in Ghana among others.

Dr Owusu briefed the Second Lady on GMR’s activities and stated their willingness to explore areas of collaboration with her office targeted at providing quality healthcare to rural and deprived communities in Ghana.

The Second Lady expressed her appreciation to the GMR’s commitment to ensuring the health needs of persons in rural and deprived areas in Ghana and assured the group of her support, stating that such humanitarian activities required the needed assistance.

Other members of the delegation were Dr William Rockson, the Vice President of GMR, and Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Chief Executive of Ghana Digital Centres.