Agona West farmers trained in modern maize production

1,236 farmers in the Agona West Municipality have been taken through modern maize production technologies to boost their yields.

The Assembly, through training under agriculture conservation, is channeling resources into farming to increase food production in the area to help reduce food prices.

Mr Evans Addison Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) made this known when he addressed the third ordinary meeting of the 8th Assembly held at Agona Swedru in the Central region.

He said 90,000 oil palm and 6,600 coconut seedlings have been distributed to farmers to promote cash crops farming while agriculture extension officers have been tasked with disseminating information on improved farming methods.

“As a way of encouraging backyard rearing of pigs, 121 individuals have been trained in immune micro-organism (IMO) technology in pig production,” he said.

Mr Coleman said the Assembly through the Central Regional Coordinating Council has provided 15 communities with mechanized boreholes to improve access to potable water for the residents.

He said on sanitation that two culverts have constructed and the road to the final waste disposal site has been rehabilitated to ensure effective transportation of refuse to the site and that 38 persons have so far been prosecuted for insanitary offences to serve as a deterrent to others.

The MCE said under social protection, the Assembly has managed 70 cases of child protection issues, including child maintenance, child custody, paternity, abuse, and neglect.

Mr Coleman said 261 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been supported with a total amount of 13,300 Ghana cedis to support them to undertake some form of business activities and schooling whiles 200 new potential beneficiaries were registered.

“A total of 54,898 of LEAP grant was distributed to 730 households which were made up of 2,229 beneficiaries in the Agona West,” adding that, 165 women were also trained in liquid soap making to enable them to make some income for themselves.