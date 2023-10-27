Airstrikes in N. Nigeria killed over 100 suspected Terrorists

A Nigerian official said Thursday that the military has recently killed more than 100 suspected terrorists in airstrikes conducted in the country’s northern region.

Edward Buba, the spokesperson for the Nigerian military, told reporters in the capital, Abuja, that the airstrikes occurred on the border between the northern states of Niger and Zamfara, with the primary target being the hideout of a suspected terrorist commander.

Buba did not specify the exact date of the airstrikes but mentioned that the suspected terrorist commander was killed during the week. He also added that other suspected terrorists were killed in separate airstrikes aimed at their hideouts in the northern region of the country in the past week.