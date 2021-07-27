Akatsi South NASPA donate to Basic schools

The 2020/2021 batch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in Akatsi South have donated school uniforms to some selected basic schools in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.

The move was led by Mr Eric Akorli, the Akatsi South NASPA Vice President, Apostle Brandford Amedoda, Organiser, and other executives.

The donation, which was given to schools in need in the Municipality was to motivate the pupils to inculcate the attitude of learning.

A total of 82 uniforms were presented to the beneficiary schools.

The schools are; Akatsi Duawodome Basic, Atsiekpi DA Basic, and Wodome Basic schools.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the Akatsi South Municipal NASPA President said, personnel of the association served the nation through various ways across the Municipality and such philanthropic gestures were to climax their exit from the Scheme.

He said the batch’s predecessors carried out similar benevolent activities that impacted on the lives of people in need and the country at large.

“This donation is to support education in our dear Municipality and the Sustainable Development Goal four, which talks about quality education.”

Mr Ocloo said the actions of the personnel exhibits their commitment not only to the one-year mandatory service to the nation, but going the extra mile of providing the needed logistics to enhance teaching and learning activities as well as other social amenities in certain rural areas.

Mr. Filson Dey Gameli, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Service Scheme, on his part urged parents to “cherish today’s bud for they are tomorrow’s flower.”

He said that was the concept which can bring out the best in children today.

“The problems we are having today emanate from the upbringing of our children in past years,” he said.

The various head teachers who received the items on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to Akatsi South NASPA for contributing to the welfare of its pupils

The exercise forms part of NASPA’s week-long celebration, which commenced from Friday July 23-28 nationwide.

Other activities lined up for the celebration included, blood donation, fun games, health walk among others.

The 2020/2021 service year, which started in September last year is expected to end in August this year.