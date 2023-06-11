Akatsi South: Tree planting must be our priority- MCE

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the habit of tree planting.

He said the attitude would go a long way to mitigate climate change disturbances in the country.

Mr Nyahe disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday, after engaging in some tree-planting activities within the Municipality to mark ‘Green Ghana Day’ which was introduced in 2021 by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, President of the Republic.

He said the event was part of an aggressive national afforestation and reforestation programme by the government to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana as well as contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

Mr Nyahe, who marked the day with some traditional rulers from Avenor, decentralised Departmental Heads, the clergy, and some individuals, further disclosed that the exercise would also enhance the livelihoods of rural communities through the production of tree seedlings.

Some individuals, institutions, and private business centres at Akatsi who participated in the nationwide exercise, expressed their appreciation to the government for the initiative.

Early this year, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the country lost a total of 160,210 hectares of forest cover within a spate of five years as compared to 157,300 hectares of forest cultivated between 1967 to 2016.

He said this led to the government’s adoption of aggressive measures to restore the lost forest cover.

The theme for this year’s event was “Our Forests, Our Health.”