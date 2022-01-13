Akufo-Addo administration constructs more roads in Oti

Mr Seidu Musah, the Oti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the government has constructed more durable roads in the Oti Region than all governments since 1992.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Oti Region got its share of roads, including the first-ever 56.4km of asphalt from Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu, which is about 95 per cent complete.

The road is expected to be handed over to the government ahead of the scheduled completion date of December 2022.

Others include Dodoikope-Nandi Junction Banda road (30km), Jasikan-Hohoe road which is about 90 per cent complete (21km), Nkonya Wurupong -Kwamekrom road(15km), Krachi town roads and Kpasa-Sibi- Damanko portion of the Eastern Corridor road.

The release explained that other road networks under Akufo Addo’s year of roads are: Jasikan-WoraWora road (19.3km), Chinderi-Grubi-Papatia road(12km), Dambai town roads (5km), Menudo Junction- Border post road, Bejamse road, Kete – Krachi -Gyengyen road and Jasikan-Bodada road (6km).

It said a road that links Nkwanta South to the historic towns of Shiare and Chilinga was tarred by the government.

The statement said apart from the road projects, the administration had invested in social sectors such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Job, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Capitation Grants, School Feeding, One Constituency and One Ambulance policy.

