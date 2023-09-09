Algeria unhappy with terrorist attacks on Mali

Algeria on Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in the northeastern region of Mali, expressing its solidarity with the government and people of Mali.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Algeria extended its condolences for the victims and pledged support to Mali during difficult times.

The statement urged all parties in Mali to adhere to the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation resulting from the Algiers process, saying it is a “crucial tool” in forming a unified and resilient front against terrorism.

Algeria reaffirmed its readiness to assist its southern neighbor in implementing the agreement, saying it is “a vital cornerstone” for preserving the security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability of Mali.

At least 64 people were killed, including 49 civilians and 15 soldiers, in twin terrorist attacks on a military camp and a boat in northeastern Mali on Thursday.

The interim government of Mali said in a statement that the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a jihadist organization affiliated with al-Qaida, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Algeria has been a key player in efforts to bring peace to Mali. The Algiers process, hosted by the North African country, led to the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in 2015, but its implementation faced difficulties.