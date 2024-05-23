Ali Royals Football and Surfing Clubs: Pioneering the Future of Ghanaian Sports

Ali Yakubu, a dedicated sports enthusiast, is transforming the lives of children and youth in Ghana by helping them discover and develop their talents.

Recognizing the potential in the communities along the Central Region’s beaches, Yakubu founded the Ali Royals Football and Surfing Clubs.

Initially focused on football, Yakubu expanded to include surfing after seeing the untapped talent among local kids. His unwavering commitment has already positively impacted many lives through sports, and he aims to continue this transformation with surfing.

During my time working with Captain Andy Sam’s Aspire Football Dreams in Ghana, I met Coach Ali Yakubu. Our relationship has grown beyond friendship, and together we work towards improving sports development in the region.

Yakubu is known for his dedication to hard work, achievement, and making the impossible possible. His efforts have benefited numerous young people, both boys and girls. He believes that, just as football has transformed lives, surfing can bring a new narrative to the historic Central Region.

“The kids love it, and we are embarking on a training program to teach them well,” Yakubu shared about the surfing initiative in Ghana.

While Yakubu has foreign partners, he is calling on the government, business community, Ministry of Youth & Sports, and Ministry of Education to support his vision. He believes that surfing, a prominent sport globally, can attract tourists and international competitions to Ghana.

Ali Royals Surf Therapy Program is gaining global attention. “One young girl, just 9 years old, is especially dedicated. She loves surfing and aspires to become one of the best surfers in Africa. She joins surf lessons every day after school,” Yakubu noted.

Ali Royals Surf Therapy is seeking volunteer surf trainers to help support and develop young surfers to their full potential. Yakubu’s initiative aims not only to build skills but also to create opportunities and inspire a new generation of athletes in Ghana.