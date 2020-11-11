The second 2020 Bicycle/Riding Show in Accra, now dubbed “Okor Okpe” Festival comes off in the heart of the capital Ussher Fort (Shatta Beach) at Ussher Town.

The festival which would start 7:00am on Sunday, November 15, according to organisers Tune Africa and Gamashie Network, would be open for free to all participants, who are cyclists.

The event under the theme “Cycling for a peaceful election” is expected to attract over 500 cyclists.

Von Nii Otto Cofie of Tune Africa said the event was a recreational one and invites all political and social leaders to come along on their bicycles to have fun and entertainment.

He added that participants should not attend the event in party colours.

According to Otto Cofie, there would be no age limit for participants and the competition was opened to both males and females who wish to promote a peaceful election.

He added that, there would be a special tee shirts to commemorate the day which would be on sale at a discounted price for guests and participants at GHC25 each.