A 35-year-old miner who was arrested by the Nkawie police for possessing a gun at Amanchia, in the Amansie West District has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Ibrahim Adams was arrested when the police patrol team on the Nkawie-Amanchia road found a locally manufactured pistol in his bag during a search on passengers in the commercial vehicle, he was travelling in.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on November 20, this year.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the complainant was a police officer.

He said on November 01, this year, while the complainant and his colleagues were on patrols on the Nkawie-Amnachia road, they stopped a Nissan Urvan bus with registration number AC 1562-17 and decided to search the bags of the passengers.

Inspector Gborson said the complainant found the pistol in the personal bag of the suspect and he was arrested.

He admitted ownership of the gun and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.