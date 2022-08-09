All unauthorised nomination forms will be declared null, void – NDC leadership

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will declare all forms that are sold through unauthorised means “null and void.”

The Party also said it would cancel elections in branches that would not comply with its electoral regulations.

The Party, in a statement issued and signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said it had taken notice of some malpractices and irregularities in the on-going branch elections and cautioned members against them.

It said the secretariat had observed that the malpractices and irregularities were threatening to discredit the beauty and effectiveness of the processes, especially in the Southern Zone in the Central, Greater Accra, Oti and Volta regions.

They include the non-payment of dues and filing fees through the established payment platforms and defying directives from the regional and national teams deployed for the monitoring of the elections.

It said Party members and executives at both Regional and Constituency levels must know that it was mandatory for Party dues and filing fees be paid through the appropriate means.

“It is only the entry of the payment code generated from such payments that validates the nomination form.

“It must be noted further that any election conducted with invalid forms shall be declared null and void and shall be re-run in due course,” the statement cautioned.

The statement entreated members who had paid monies to persons seeking the assistance of such persons to process the payment through the platform should demand verification of the payment through the payment checker system.

It added that composite teams made up of National and Regional Executive Members had been deployed to monitor the elections in each constituency and to give directives on the spot to deal with any exigencies.

The directives must be complied with by the constituency executives, the statement said, adding that any person who was aggrieved by such directives may appeal to the General Secretary for redress.

“Constituency executives must take note that any action or inaction done in contravention of such directives may result in the cancellation of the elections in the affected branches,” it said.