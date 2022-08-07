Always ensure humility and compassion – Christians advised

Reverend Father Roland Kpoanu, the Parish Priest of Christ the King Anglican Church – Sakumono, has urged Christians to clothe themselves with compassion, kindness and humility despite their challenges.

He asked them to commit to the faith and adopt religious teachings that extolled the virtue of humility, compassion and patience.

The Parish Priest, said this in a sermon on the theme: “Where is your Treasure?”

He said individuals who were more compassionate were more likely to provide support to others, and that Christians must at all times show kindness and reach out to the most vulnerable.

Fr. Kpoanu said providing support to others helped people to derive a deeper sense of Christian life.

He, therefore, noted that such compassion and kindness to others was treasured by God as His promises were valuable more than anything the world offered.

“Where your treasure is, that is where your heart must be,” he said, and stated that the “the treasure is Christ who will lead you to a path of righteousness.”

The Parish Priest further urged the youth to pioritise that treasure and shun behaviours that had the tendency to draw them away from God.

“Don’t set your minds on things on earth, but set your minds on things above; that is God’s charge for you,” he said.

Fr Kpoanu referencing Colossians 3:14, said there was need for Christians to also prioritise the virtue of love and stay united.