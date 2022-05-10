Always exhibit leadership of honesty – Muslim pilgrims advise religious, politicians

Some Muslim pilgrims have asked religious and political leaders to always exhibit leadership of honesty and truth truthfulness.

The pilgrims, who have returned from Mecca after spending two weeks in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, an act of worship and devotion, said the leaders, in their quest to galvanise support in building the nation ought to be sincere with the people.

Umrah is the name given to a pilgrimage to Mecca, a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering, and it can be performed throughout the year. Umrah offers an opportunity for Muslims to refresh their faith, seek forgiveness and pray for their needs.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Uthman Issah Yambor, a pilgrim, said “…our religious and political leaders must be truthful with us, if they are worshiping God, they must be serious and worship God so that we will take their footsteps.”

“I am addressing both Islam and Christianity. They should do the right thing; they should be sincere to themselves and sincere to us in their dealings. They should not come to the Mosque or Church, preach to us yet, do something else,” he said.

Madam Amina Toff-Mensah, another pilgrim, said her stay in Mecca during the Ramadan afforded her the opportunity to stay away from “earthly destructions” to communicate with Allah.

“If I were to be here in Ghana, I would not be praying at dawn, we are always on our toes, we want to be in the house of Prophet Mohammed,” she said.

Madam Toff-Mensah called on the Muslim community to live by the tenet of the Quran and not be “liberal Muslims.”

About 50 pilgrims went for the Umrah in the last ten days of the Ramadan where they toured historical places in the country after the fasting season.