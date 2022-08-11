AMA clears filth at Ga-mashie towards Homowo

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has cleared filth at Odododiodoo electoral area with a call on the people to undertake regular clean-up exercises to avoid diseases.

Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the AMA led the chiefs and people to desilt drains and swept surroundings of the communities.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the exercise was part of an awareness creation of the AMA on good sanitation preceding the Homowo festival in Accra.

He said as part of activities towards the celebration of the festival, the AMA Taskforce would also embark on removing unauthorized structures on all water ways in the communities as well as sensitizing the people on the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage,’ which was ongoing in Accra.

Mr Ankrah expressed worry about the low communal spirit among the people of Ga-mashie, which he said was not the best, and stressed the need for churches to encourage their members to take part in such exercises.

He said people should adopt a positive character such as waste segregation towards sanitation to save the AMA from spending so much money to control waste.

Mr Carlos Nii Mankattah, the Assemblyman of the Kinka Electoral Area of Ga-Mashie, condemned the apathy shown by the people towards the clean-up exercise.

He emphasised the need to engage in extensive sensitization on the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign to enable residents show commitment to clean environment, adding that, it was time everyone rose and took up the responsibility of ensuring a clean sanitation.