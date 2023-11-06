Amazon, HP sued by Nokia over streaming patents

Nokia has filed lawsuits on three continents against Amazon for the alleged unauthorised use of its video-related technologies in streaming services and across devices.

Arvin Patel, chief licensing officer for new segments at Nokia, stated the lawsuits were filed in the US, Germany, India, the UK and the European Unified Patent court on October 31, 2023.

Patel stated Amazon Prime Video and its streaming devices infringe multimedia patents “covering multiple technologies including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware”.

Nokia separately filed cases in the US against HP for the unauthorised use of patented video-related technologies in its devices.

“Amazon and HP benefit significantly from Nokia’s multimedia inventions,” Patel stated.

Patel noted that litigation was never Nokia’s first choice when it came to patent infringements, adding that there had been discussions with Amazon and HP for a number of years but sometimes legal action is “the only way to respond to companies who choose not to play by the rules”.