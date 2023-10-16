Amid border escalation,  WHO sends critical medical supplies to Lebanon

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday delivered critical medical supplies to Lebanon, in case of more casualties as clashes escalate on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“WHO is working with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and health partners in Lebanon to strengthen preparedness and readiness within the health system to respond to potential increases in casualties due to escalating violence,” the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) said in a statement.

It added that two shipments arrived in Beirut on Monday from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai to supply local hospitals with surgical and trauma medicines that can meet the needs of 800 to 1,000 injured patients.

It added that significant attention would also be directed towards mental health and psychosocial support.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah on Oct. 8 fired tens of rockets toward military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” launched by Hamas, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon.