Ampem Darkoa face ASFAR club, two others in Group B of the CAF Women Champions League

Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face ASFAR club, Huracanes FC and AS Mande in the group stages of the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.

The Techiman-based side booked a ticket to the competition after beating Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the just-ended WAFU B championship.

The eight-team tournament would feature some of the best sides on the continent as Ghana’s pride would also make their debut appearance in the competition.

Ampem Darkoa would hope for a successful campaign having won the 2022/23 Premier League, FA Cup and the WAFU B Championship.

The third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League will be staged in Ivory Coast.

Group A
ASFAR Club
Ampem Darkoa
Huracanes FC
AS Mande

Group B
Athlético FC Abidjan
Sporting Club Casablanca
JKT Queens
Mamelodi Sundowns

