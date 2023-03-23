AngloGold Ashanti hands over water systems to four communities

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has commissioned and handed over a Ghc2.5 million water systems to four communities in Obuasi.

The beneficiary communities are Ntonsua, Bidieso, Creeki and Kwabrafoso.

The handing over of the water systems coincided with activities to mark this year’s World Water Day, which is celebrated worldwide every year on March 22.

World Water Day is an initiative of the United Nations to highlight the importance of fresh water and the need for countries to work towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal six.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Accelerating change to solve water and sanitation crisis.”

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager in-charge of Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, explained that the construction of the community water systems would help contribute to the government’s efforts at providing sustainable clean water for the people in the communities.

He noted that the provision of the water systems would also cut short the long distances community members had to travel to get portable water while at the same time, helping to resolve the sanitation and hygiene issues that had been magnified in the communities due to limited access to water.

According to him, though progress had been made to improve access to water in the communities, many people still faced challenges of water.

Improved water, sanitation, and hygiene are among key investment areas in AngloGold’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan which aimed at contributing to building vibrant socio-economic and self-sustaining communities in the Adansi enclave.

Mr Daniel Osei, Assembly Member for the area, was excited about the water systems and pleaded with the communities to properly maintain the facilities.

Some community members thanked AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine for its continued supports in diverse ways to promote the development of Obuasi and its surrounding communities and promised to take care of the water systems