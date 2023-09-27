Angola’s national electricity distribution company grapples with huge customer debt

The National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE), Angola’s principal electricity supplier, has been facing an accumulated debt from its customers amounting to 214 billion kwanzas, equivalent to more than 250 million U.S. dollars, local media reported Tuesday.

ENDE’s Executive Director Sergio Dindanda confirmed that the debtors encompass a mix of public and private institutions, according to the Angolan newspaper Jornal de Angola. To combat this issue, ENDE has initiated a series of measures, including the installation of prepaid meters and ongoing negotiations with the debtors.

Dindanda said that certain customers hold significant debts, thereby impeding the execution of new residential electrification projects.