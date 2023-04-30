Angola’s population to reach 36.7 million in 2023

Angola’s population is expected to reach 36.7 million in 2023, with a life expectancy of 61 years for men and 66 years for women, according to a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report.

The country’s total fertility rate is 5.1 per woman, significantly higher than the global average of 2.3 children per woman. It is only surpassed by Niger (6.7), Somalia (6.1), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6.1), Chad (6.1), the Central African Republic (5.8), and Mali (5.8), said the UNFPA State of World Population Report 2023, which was released on Wednesday.

In terms of population growth, the report estimates that Angola’s population will double every 23 years, while the global average is 76 years.

The report also shows that Angola has a high percentage of young people, with 45 percent of the population aged below 14 years and only 3 percent aged over 65 years.

According to the report, the contraceptive prevalence rate among women aged 15-49 in Angola is 17 percent, compared to 50 percent worldwide. The adolescent birth rate per 1,000 girls aged 15-19 in Angola is 163, while the global average is 41.

The UNFPA report also predicts the world’s population will exceed 8 billion in 2023, analyzing demographic, reproductive, and sexual health indicators in 200 countries and regions. Enditem