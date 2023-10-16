Angola’s president impeachment process declined by parliament

The National Assembly of Angola on Saturday rejected a proposal to create an ad hoc committee for impeaching the country’s President Joao Lourenco.

The proposal, put forth by 90 deputies from the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the country’s largest opposition party, was defeated with 123 votes against and one abstention, as per a statement from the parliament. Antonio Paulo, vice president of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, told media that the impeachment process requires the support of an absolute majority. According to information available on the National Assembly’s website, the Angolan parliament consists of 220 members.

On Thursday, the UNITA submitted a document to the parliament seeking the removal of Lourenco, alleging the president seriously violated the constitution and attacked the democratic rule of law, among other wrongful acts. Lourenco is serving his second term following the victory of his party People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in the 2022 general elections.Local media said that the president can only be removed for crimes such as treason, espionage, bribery, embezzlement, or permanent incapacity to carry out the duties, citing Article 129 of the Constitution of Angola.