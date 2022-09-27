Anidaso Mutual Fund yields 18.66 percent asset per share at end of 2021

Anidaso Mutual Fund, an open-ended fund managed by the New Generation Investment Services Limited (NGIS) recorded an increase in its net asset value per share, from GH₵0.7948 to GH₵0.9431 at the end of 2021.

The figures translate into an annual yield of 18.66 per cent compared to 12 per cent of the government’s Treasury bill.

Mr Edward K. Asamoah, Fund Manager, speaking at the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Fund in Kumasi, indicated that investment income also appreciated to 26 per cent, from GH₵309,691 in 2020 to GH₵390,364 at the end of 2021.

He attributed the significant growth in investment to the bullish performance of the stock market.

Mr Asamoah said the Fund’s net investment income shot up from GH₵161,323 in 2020 to GH₵231,519 in 2021, depicting a 43.51 per cent increase.

Redemption of shares decreased from the previous year’s GH₵560,516 to GH₵433,757, while sale of shares increased by 10.22 per cent from GH₵350,292 to GH₵386,096.

The Fund Manager said the challenging global economic conditions in 2022 were expected to compound as economies were expected to experience sharp deceleration.

To this effect, he said inflation across most countries had surged as a result of rising commodity prices and higher supply disruptions.

Mr Asamoah pointed out that, the current high inflation in Ghana could impact negatively on the performance of the Fund, although the government was putting measures in place to stabilize the economy.

Notwithstanding the current happenings, he said shareholders must continue to invest and get more returns from the Funds pledging that the management of NGIS Limited would continue to work hard to protect and maintain higher standards in the investment space.

Meanwhile, the Money Market Fund, another investment product managed by the NGIS, recorded a gross investment income appreciation of 20.36 per cent from GH₵566,333 in 2020 to GH₵681,648 in 2021.

The net asset value per share thus, increased from GH₵0.6729 to GH₵0.7770, representing an increase of 15.47 per cent.

Operating expenses increased from GH₵37,190 in 2021 to GH₵49,954 in 2022.