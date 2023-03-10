Another tremor hit Accra in three months

The Greater Accra Region on Friday, March 10, was hit with another tremor incident barely three months after it recorded a similar incident.

“The event had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale, and the epicenter is located 1.5 kilometers offshore near James Town,” a statement issued by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, signed by Mr. Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, the acting Director, said.

The tremor, which occurred at 9:49 am, was slightly felt at the High Street, Ridge and some other parts of Accra Central, according to the Authority.

“The recorded magnitude is indicative of the extent of the tremor. The earth tremor is a minor one and so it is not expected to cause damage,” the statement noted.

It explained that these were natural occurrences, and, therefore difficult to predict.

“The Authority is committed to continuously monitoring these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimise risk.

“Education and sensitisation of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken by the Authority,” the statement assured.

It urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

Some residents in the affected areas, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), shared their experiences as they expressed anxiety at the manner in which Accra had been recording such incidence in recent times.

“I felt the grounds shaking and quickly dashed to an area close to the sea.” Mr. Emmanuel Mensah, a resident of James Town told the GNA.

The latest incident had left questions lingering on the minds of the citizenry as to when the next incident might happen, and whether Accra is actually prepared for any eventuality.