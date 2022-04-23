Anything could happen with eight matches left – Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is not giving up on this season’s league, saying anything could happen with eight matches left.

The Phobians bounced back to winning ways after a two-game blip, having recorded an emphatic victory against Accra Lions in a match-day 26 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts is now fourth on the league table with 40 points, 12 points adrift of league leaders Asante Kotoko, who are yet to play their week 26 encounter against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview, coach Boadu said he still has an eye for the double and would pursue the league until the last match of the season.

“I have my eyes on both the FA Cup and the league. It is not yet over. Why do people think Kotoko has won the league, it is not over. We drew five games and lost some matches. The same thing could happen to them (Kotoko).

“I would only give up on the league until the last match is played, and for the FA Cup we are still in the competition and we would work extra hard to win it,” he said.

Boadu urged supporters to keep supporting the club, especially as the season draws to an end, despite things not going well at the start.

Hearts would host Dreams in their week-27 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium next week.