Apex Health Insurance partners Liberty Health to care for needs of Ghanaians

Apex Health Insurance, Ghana, has partnered Liberty Health in South Africa, under a partnership to provide comprehensive health insurance services to the Ghanaian public, in a bid to support health care delivery.

The partnership that was announced at a virtual launch on Wednesday, would offer the full range of Liberty Health Cover products that had been approved by the regulatory authorities in Ghana.

By the partnerships, Liberty Health Cover products would now be available through Apex Health Insurance in Ghana while Apex, would provide a thorough range of products meeting the needs of multinational, corporate and Small and Medium Enterprises clients.

Mr Godwin Fafali Setsofia-Tukpeyi, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Health Insurance, explained that from their perspective, “Apex Health Insurance has partnered Liberty Health to meet the needs of Ghanaian residents for a range of benefit plans that not only provide in-country cover but also offer access to international benefits.”

He said many of their multinational clients as well as government agencies had expressed a need for cover across multiple countries in Africa, involving emergency evacuation, international critical care services, and more choice around international elective treatments.

“We are committed to providing benefits that offer comprehensive and meaningful cover, value for money, predictable premium increases, and collaborative processes to contain costs for long-term sustainability,” Mr Setsofia-Tukpeyi said.

According to him, less than 50 per cent of Africans had access to modern healthcare facilities and that were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in millions of people in dire need of access to proper healthcare.

“The available range of healthcare solutions now provides increasing access to various levels of comprehensive cover for employees of multinationals, corporates, and small businesses in Ghana, providing several choices to suit their budgets and needs,” he said.

Mr Setsofia-Tukpeyi said: “We are excited about working even closer with Liberty Health to expand access to their wellbeing offering. By empowering people to be as healthy and productive as possible, we help contribute to their individual financial freedom.

“Liberty Health also has the financial strength, clinical and governance frameworks and tools to help us ensure healthier staff and therefore, better business and economic growth. Collectively, this gives members and their employers financial peace of mind, and over time will make Africa healthier,” he explained.

Mr Andrew Schwulst, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Health, described the partnership as strategic, in that it would positively impact on the health ecosystem in Ghana.

“The partnership demonstrates our commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to more residents of West Africa, Ghana specifically, and across the African continent,” he added.

He said Liberty Health had so far established partnerships with local insurers in 27 African countries, enabling employers to have a standardised health insurance solution across the continent.

They also settled 96 per cent of all claims directly with providers, with minimal out of pocket expenses for their customers.

“These advantages are possible because of the commitment we have made to building and investing in long-term partnerships with all our stakeholders across Africa since 2009. In West Africa, and Ghana specifically, this is true of Apex Health Insurance,” Mr Schwulst said.