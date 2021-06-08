Apostle Emmanuel Afriyie Amoako Ayim, the Founder of the Prophetic Resurrection Ministry in the United Kingdom has provided educational infrastructure to two basic schools in the Asante Akim District of the Ashanti Region.

The Reverend Minister constructed a 10-unit classroom block, furnished with tables and chairs and 16 computers for the Bompata Presbyterian Primary School. It also has offices and toilet facilities.

Construction work on another three unit classroom block for the Bompata District Assembly Primary School was almost complete, when Apostle Ayim conducted the journalists round the project.

As partners of development, the Rev Minister said God had placed responsibility on the church to ensure that basic developmental needs of the society were provided.

Apostle Ayim said apart from the spiritual growth and development of members, it was also necessary for the church to help improve the socio-economic livelihoods of people as well.

He cautioned ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ against exploiting unsuspecting people for their selfish gains, saying the church must be a place of refuge for the vulnerable and needy in society.

Apostle Ayim expressed concern about high moral decadence among the youth in the country, and called on churches to refocus and re-direct their attention to helping to instil discipline in the youth.

This, he added, could be achieved if pastors, evangelists, apostles and teachers of the gospel Christ concentrate and prioritise salvation and sanctification messages, instead of prosperity, saying the preaching of the true gospel has the power to transform people.

Source: Dennis Peprah