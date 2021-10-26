Apremdo stool condemns fake kidnapping cases in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis

The Apremdo Divisional Stool of Ahanta Traditional Council has condemned the growing phenomenon of fake kidnapping cases being reported in the Western Region, especially in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

A statement signed by Nana Egya Kwamina XI, the Chief of Apremdo, cautioned against the disturbing conduct, which was creating tension and insecurity in the Region.

He said such acts of insecurity, fear and panic, in whatever form, must not be countenanced in the Region because it could disturb the peace and stability of the Region and derail growth and development.

One of such fake incidents occurred in Takoradi last Friday when a lady, who faked her kidnapping, had to be arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Identified as Joana Krah, a resident of Kojokrom, the lady, last Friday faked her kidnapping in an attempt to demand 5,000 Ghana cedis from her Godfather.

The lady had since pleaded guilty to all charges preferred against her by the Takoradi Circuit court A, following her prosecution by Police Sergeant Yawson in charge of the case.

The suspect, Joana Krah, a.k.a Akos, 29, has been charged with the publication of false news and deceiving a public officer.

Similarly, on September 16, one Josephine Panyin Simons was arrested after days of “faking her kidnap and pregnancy.”

The Divisional Stool commended the Ghana Police Service for constantly acting promptly and decisively in handling the cases of fake kidnapping.

“As men in uniform, you must continue on this tangent, and deal drastically with all citizens flouting the laws of the country and taking the laws of the land into their own hands.

We want to use this medium to appeal to Chiefs, Imams, religious leaders, and all stakeholders who matter in this issues to use every means to preach against the disturbing phenomenon.”