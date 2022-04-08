April 27-29 Set For West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition

The West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre from April 27-29 to showcase variety of products and services of the pharmaceutical and medical industry across the world.

Mr Thomas James, Project Director of West Africa Pharma and Healthcare, told journalists during the media launch in Accra on Friday that more than 100 pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare companies and service providers are expected to participate in the three-day event.

The exhibition, he said, would create business promotion avenues through holistic approach for pharmaceutical industry players to transact business, network, and explore innovative ways to improve the sector.

It would also provide a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers, suppliers and importers to discuss ways to partner each other to help catalyse growth of the industry to improve investment in the sector.

Mr James, also the Chief Executive Officer of WegVoraus, a business promotion and exhibition organising firm, headquartered in India, said the exhibition had, so far, received massive support from key stakeholders and associations in the pharmaceutical industry.

These include the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, Medical Association, African Chamber of Youth Development, associations of Health Service Administrators, and Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers, and Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

The event will bring together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers and distributors in the pharmaceutical machinery and medical diagnostic industry, hospitals and influential decision-makers in the West African Sub-region to Accra to share ideas and network to improve their businesses.

The exhibitors from Ghana, India, Turkey, USA, Egypt and Italy will participate and more than 5000 visitors are expected to visit the various pavilions to interact with exhibitors and transact business.

“As the first-ever health business forum that is bringing together key decision-makers and captains of health industry players, the exhibition is a must attend global event on the healthcare calendar and offers an ideal environment for companies to showcase their products,” Mr James said.

Mr Abulais Yaro Haruna, the Public Relations Officer, Association of Health Service Administration Ghana, pledged the Association’s support for the upcoming event and believed the seminars and conferences would enable stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues that would ensure innovation and engender growth.

Mr Joe Fifi Yamoah Junior, the Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana, said the Association imported 70 percent of the country’s medicines and hoped the exhibition would provide an opportunity to strike deals and partnerships to establish local pharmaceutical companies to produce medicines here.