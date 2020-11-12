Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday said he was self-isolating due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, Fernandez said that he was a “close contact” of Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency Gustavo Beliz, who tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

He said a first swab for the virus gave a negative result but he was nonetheless self-isolating in the presidential residence “in compliance with isolation protocols as recommended by my doctor and the health authorities.”

The 61-year-old added that he was “feeling well” and not showing any symptoms, stressing that preventive isolation was important to stop the spread of infections.

Argentina has so far recorded over 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus. The South American country also reported over 34,000 deaths connected to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.