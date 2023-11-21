Argentina qualifies for FIFA U17 World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina crushed Venezuela 5-0 on Tuesday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Indonesia.

At the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Argentina made a total of 13 shots, as compared to Venezuela’s six.

The scorers were Luis Francisco Zubeldia, Santiago Lopez, Claudio Echeverri and Agustin Fabian Ruberto.

Pablo Andres Ibarra of Venezuela got a red card after committing a hard foul in the 69th minute.

In another round of 16 match on the same day, Morocco defeated Iran 4-1 in a penalty shootout. The game, held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in East Java, ended 1-1 in regular time.