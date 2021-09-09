Arhus project team pays working visit to TMA

A three-man technical team from the city of Aarhus in Denmark is in Ghana for the Tema Urban Water Management project.

To being begin the project, the team paid a working visit to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to deliberate on best ways to implement the project.

The Team led by Mr Ole Pilgaard Stubdrup, Resident Project Manager at the Danish Embassy, would be studying the local dynamics of existing waste water infrastructure in Tema, to enable them cooperate with the TMA to develop an agreed operational and maintenance plan for the implementation of the project within Tema.

As part of the study, the team toured Community 12, which is the pilot community, the broken-down treatment plant, water pumping stations, the Chemu, Gao, and Sakumo lagoons, and the industrial area among others.

Mr Stubdrup expressed optimism that Tema had the potential to manage a world class wastewater system provided the necessary infrastructure was in place.

He gave the assurance that the project would provide the needed avenue to enhance the sewer network and its resultant challenges in the Tema Metropolis and Tema West Municipality.

Alhaji Shehu Kadiri, Tema Metropolitan Coordinating Director who received the team, thanked them and pledged the Assembly’s full cooperation during their study in Tema.

Alhaji Kadiri expressed gratitude for the strategic cooperation capacity building programme for the Assembly’s officials as part of the project, expressing the hope that the process would be sustained and expanded to enable TMA build the requisite expertise for the adequate management of modernized wastewater system.

The technical team during the visit presented three laptops with accessories to the Assembly to be used for data collection and related issues to the wastewater project.

Processes towards the implementation of the Tema Wastewater Management project started with the signing of a MOU between TMA, Ghana Water Company Limited and the city of Aarhus in Denmark through a sister-city relationship between the two port and industrial cities.