The Interior Ministry of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday said that an armed group had indiscriminately fired at protesters in the capital Tripoli.

“The Interior Ministry followed up an armed group’s attack on the peaceful protesters later on Wednesday August 26, by indiscriminately firing and using machine guns, and forcibly kidnapping some of the protesters,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Interior Ministry confirms that it has identified the armed group and the party it is affiliated to. The ministry confirms that it is ready to protect the unarmed protesters,” the statement said.

Many Libyans protested in central Tripoli against the political and security instability in the country, as well as a lack of basic services such as electricity and water.

According to local media, it was a security force under GNA that fired at the protesters and arrested a number of them on Wednesday.

The UN Support Mission in Libya on Monday called for a thorough investigation into the excessive use of force by “pro-GNA security personnel” in Tripoli.

“The rights to peaceful assembly, protest and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights and fall within Libya’s obligations under international human rights law,” the mission said.