Artisanal workers sensitized on tier-three pensions

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has schooled artisanal workers in the Bono East Region on the Tier-three pensions and asked them to join to enjoy the benefits.

Mr Samuel Baffour Awuah, the Corporate Affairs Officer, Bono Zone of the NPRA, said the tier-three pensions guaranteed sound financial security for workers in the informal sector.

The workshop, held at Nkoranza, was attended by hairdressers, dress makers, mechanics, and carpenters from Nkoranza North and South, and Kintampo North municipalities, as well as the Kintampo South District.

Mr Awuah said pensions were not designed for public sector workers alone and, therefore, called on every worker to register and contribute to the scheme to have a “solid financial” stability at retirement.

During an open forum, most of the artisanal workers expressed appreciation to the Authority for the sensitisation, which had given them much insight.

Describing the tier-three pensions as laudable, the workers asked the Authority to intensify public education and outreach for their colleagues to also benefit and register with the scheme.