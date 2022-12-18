Asiedu-Nketiah Elected NDC National  Chairman with 65.17 Percent Votes

The immediate past General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has unseated Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to become the new Chairman of the largest opposition party in Ghana.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah, who vacated the General Secretary role to contest Mr Ampofo polled 5,574 representing 65.17 percent of the valid votes cast to claim a landslide victory at the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports stadium.

Mr Ampofo finished second with 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent in what turned out to be a two-horse race with Nii Armah Ashitey and Samuel Yaw Adusei polling 38 and 52 votes respectively.

The voter turnout was 94% from a total voter population of 9,133.