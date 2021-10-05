AstraZeneca Vaccination: Kpone-Katamanso to begin second phase

The Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate is set to commence the second phase of the AstraZeneca mass vaccination from Wednesday, October 6 to Monday, October 11, 2021, in designated health facilities within the municipality.

Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, said a team of health officials would be deployed to the various health facilities and the designated centres for the vaccination exercise.

She said the health directorate took delivery of some 5,004 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to be administered to residents in the municipality.

Dr Biamah-Danquah added that all eligible persons from 18-years and above, except pregnant women, are expected to visit the nearest health post with a valid national identification card to take the jab.

She said first-timers would not be rejected, adding that those who took their jab in September also qualified to take the second jab to complete the dose which would help immune them against the coronavirus.

Dr Biamah-Danquah said residents would receive the jabs free of charge and urged all residents to assist in ensuring that the exercise was a success.

The designated places for the exercise include Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health Centre, Katamanso Health Centre, Apollonia Health Centre, IMRS Michel Camp,

Others are New Crystal Hospital, Oyibi Health Centre, Valley View University Hospital, and Gbetsile Clinic all within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

She said the various Municipal Health Officials were equipped with the needed skills and knowledge to administer the vaccines.

Dr Biamah-Danquah reiterated that the vaccine was to help protect the resident against the COVID-19 and advised the health workers to exhibit a high level of professionalism during the exercise.