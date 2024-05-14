Atlantic Lithium Listing Ceremony: MD’s Speaking Points

By
News Ghana
-
0
Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium

Salutations: 

  • Guest of Honour, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor 
  • Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General of the SEC H. E. Penny Dennis, Deputy Australian High Commissioner Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium & Your Leadership  Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi (Chairperson), Mr Martin Ayisi (CEO) and  Leadership of Minerals Commission 
  • Mr. Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, CEO of MIIF & Leadership Mrs. Alexandra Amoako Mensah, Chairperson of SAL Consult Dr. Sulemanu Koney, CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines Public Sector and Traditional Leaders 
  • GSE Council Members 
  • Leadership of Capital Market Operators 
  • The Media 
  • Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

Introduction: 

Good morning! What a happy day!  

On behalf of the Council and entire GSE Team, I warmly welcome you to  today’s landmark listing of Atlantic Lithium’s shares on the GSE’s Main  Market. 

Please join me to appreciate the staff of the Exchange, BlackStar Brokerage,  Atlantic Lithium and various Service Providers who have worked very hard,  at short notice, to pull off today’s listing ceremony. 

Ladies and Gentlemen: A couple of months ago, I delivered a 40-minutes  address at Tarkwa as this year’s Distinguished Speaker during the  MIIF/UMAT thought leadership event, that would have been perfect to repeat  to this captive audience. But alas, 2 of the 5 minutes I’ve been given to  address you is already gone ! 

Distinguished Guests: I acknowledge the contributions of everyone who  has made today happen, but I especially want to single out 4 persons in  my remaining 3, or is it still 5 minutes: 

  • A Pioneer, Mrs. Alexandra Amoako-Mensah, our own world-class  Geologist, whose research thesis published in 1971 at Leeds  University and titled “Mineralogy and Geochemistry of Spodumene  Pegmatites with Particular Reference to Spodumene Occurrences at 

Saltpond, Ghana’ is credited with influencing the find of lithium deposits  at Ewoyaa. Her incredible pioneering life and work must be  documented into books and videos for children and young adults! 

  • Second is our Policy-Makers: notably the Minerals Commission, the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources and your Leadership. Mr. Martin  Ayisi and Team, your foresight and courage in getting the Minerals  and Mining (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2020  passed and enforced, is creating broad local OWNERSHIP &  BUILDING WEALTH for Ghanaians. 

We salute you and look forward to working with you and all  stakeholders to complete the Implementation Guidelines for the Listing  of Mineral Rights licence holders on the GSE. 

  • Third is the Minerals Income & Investment Fund (MIIF) and your  Leadership. Prof Douglas Boateng (Chairman), Mr. Edward Koranteng (CEO) and Team, you have positioned MIIF as a powerful and  transformational tool of WEALTH CREATION for Ghanaians using the  GSE! Your investments in Atlantic Lithium (US$40m), Asante Gold  (US$40m), Injaro, Electrochem (US$30m), etc. You are showing our institutional investors the way!  

The market eagerly anticipates more products from MIIF, especially the  gold back ETF, and vehicles for investing in junior mines and  exploratory ventures.

  • Finally, the Mining Companies and your Suppliers, represented by  the Chamber of Mines: I especially congratulate Atlantic Lithium and  your Leadership (Neil Herbert, the Executive Chairman), and before  you, Asante Gold, for your commitment to this listing.  

Permit me to use Neil Herbert’s own powerful words in an interview last  week. He said, ‘Our listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange presents an  opportunity for Ghanaians (funds through to individuals) to invest in the  company and the resource, and the listing is also another way 

everyone (international investors) can invest in Atlantic Lithium and  Ghana. 

We look forward to working with Atlantic for a follow-on offering where  the company raises capital by selling shares to Ghanaian investors as  you build out the mine. 

For the remaining operators, especially those that are listed on other  markets but not in Ghana, all we ask for is an opportunity for  Ghanaians to take part in your capital raises and trade in your shares  on the GSE. All we ask for is an opportunity to Build Domestic Capacity  & Wealth. 

Before I take my seat, Permit me to share a few developments at the  Exchange with you: the GSE Composite Index was up 17.79% at the end of  April 2024, whilst market capitalisation crossed the GHS80 billion mark for  the first time ever. Atlantic Lithium’s listing today will take this higher.

On the Fixed Income Market, volume traded grew to 51.88 billion, 70.27%  more than was traded in the same period last year. We launched a new  Commercial Paper market just this Friday, to broaden the products on offer. 

Corporate issuances are looking up: Kasapreko Plc, Letshego Ghana and  IZWE have raised GHS275 million in debt capital so far. Other companies  plan to raise over GHS1 billion on the Equities market this year. 

The Exchange commits to drive a pipeline of innovative solutions and  engage with all stakeholders to build our common vision: a vibrant capital  market that’s relevant Ghana’s economy.  

Ladies and Gentlemen, when I spoke in Tarkwa a couple of months ago, I  told the audience that:  

There’s a STONE sitting on my Office Desk. I got this stone from Atlantic  Lithium when I visited their site last year – it contains lithium spodumene.  This stone serves as a daily reminder to me that OWNERSHIP builds  WEALTH.  

Here is my Stone!  

Get Yours on the Ghana Stock Exchange! 

Thank you for being here with us today!  

YEN ARA Y’ÁSAASE NI!

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here