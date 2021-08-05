Atwima Takyiman to get modern library complex

CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (CQE) an NGO based in Atwima is constructing an ultra-modern computer laboratory and an integrated centre for knowledge sharing at Atwima Takyiman in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The project, which is being done in partnership with Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong, the Atwimahene, is to provide a conducive atmosphere for quality teaching and learning for students and pupils in the area.

It will consist of a 50 seat computer laboratory and a 100 seat capacity library and media centre to serve over 500 students and pupils in schools in the cluster of communities in the area.

The beneficiary schools are; Takyiman Presbyterian JHS, Tanoso Anglican JHS A and B, Denkyemuoso JHS, Ohwimase JHS and Boko JHS.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong, speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the project said it would be completed on September 2022.

He said the project would be a centre of excellence in the development and conduct of workshops and in-service training for teachers on strategies for integrating critical thinking skills in classroom practice and delivery.

Nana Brempong said the library would create opportunities for the school children to improve on their reading skills to be able to comprehend words and sentences while being resourceful in their academic work.

As part of efforts to stock the library, Nana Brempong presented 20 boxes of literature books made up of the Cock Crow, Merchant of Venice, Things Fall Apart, Treasure Island and dictionaries, to furnish it.