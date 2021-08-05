Youth urged to develop interest in ICT education

Mr David Awia, Managing Director of Super Life Ghana, has urged the youth in the country to equip themselves with skills and knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to help them excel in their careers.

He said knowledge in ICT was becoming a requirement for prospective employees, hence, the need for them to acquire adequate skills in ICT to help them become more productive.

He was speaking at a youth empowerment forum jointly organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA) and Martha Inspires Foundation (MIF) as a platform to empower the youth on the need to sharpen their expertise in technology.

It was under the theme: “Sharpening your expertise with technology”, and brought together some selected youth groups, students, cooperate organizations, and other stakeholders.

It was meant to deliberate on the strategies to adopt in maximizing the use of technology for high productivity.

Mr Awia noted that “the days of hard work has fast been replaced by smart work which calls for urgent need to be trained in ICT and take advantage of emerging opportunities in the country”.

Mrs Louisa Ama Sosu, Senior Network Performance Manager at MTN – Ghana, reiterated the need for the youth to develop an interest in ICT education to help sharpen their technological skills.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was the guest of honour at the event, reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering the youth through technology-driven initiatives.

Madam Martha Anabila, Executive Director of MIF, said her outfit’s mission was to empower the youth through various interventions that would ensure that they channelled their expertise towards nation-building and development.