Avanti Communications set to deliver life-enhancing connectivity to millions in rural Africa

New service ready to connect 100 million people living in challenging locations across the continent

Avanti Communications (“Avanti”), the leading provider of high throughput satellite capacity across EMEA, today announced the launch of Avanti EXTEND – a new managed satellite service for rural connectivity.

Designed specifically for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Avanti EXTEND provides high-performance and cost-effective 2G, 3G and 4G solutions to remote and hard-to-reach areas across sub-Saharan Africa. This enables customers to provide reliable cellular service to the 100 million people living in these challenging locations that would otherwise be impossible to reach using the traditional terrestrial infrastructure.

Avanti EXTEND’s built-in and fully operational CAPEX solution integrates seamlessly into MNOs terrestrial networks to reduce network complexity and increase efficiency. This means customers do not need to manage satellite configurations, hub infrastructure or terrestrial networks to deploy a successful satellite cellular backhaul topology.

The service also offers MNOs the opportunity to quickly and effectively undertake large deployments and scale operations to support long-term rural expansion at no additional CAPEX to customers.

And with Avanti’s technical expertise, high-throughput Ka-band, and proven ability to roll out thousands of sites across sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, customers can be assured they are receiving the highest quality and service available on the market.

Libby Barr, Chief Operating Officer at Avanti, commented: “We are delighted to be able to bring customers the highest quality service that will help support their rural expansion. Our mission is to work in partnership with the people of Africa to empower growth, protect communities and unlock opportunities for individuals, businesses, and governments by creating better connections across the continent. By working closely with MNOs, the launch of Avanti EXTEND will help to make this mission a reality. We are excited to see the new opportunities that reliable cellular service will unlock for those who would otherwise remain unconnected.”

The launch of Avanti EXTEND follows Avanti’s recent partnership with Clear Blue Technologies which is expected to connect more than 200 million people across sub-Saharan Africa in the next three to five years.