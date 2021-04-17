In this week’s edition of Aviation This Week, find highlights of relevant news of players in Ghana’s aviation industry gathered from April 12 – 17, 2021.

AWA Embarks on a Test Flight to Ho Airport

Africa World Airlines (AWA) on April 15, 2021, embarked on a test flight from the Kotoka Airport to the Ho Airport to mark the commercialization of the Ho Airport. The entire flight duration was about 20 minutes. Officials of the airline, government and other stakeholders were onboard the airline’s Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

Although, AWA did not give a timeline as to when it expects to begin operations, it however, indicated its readiness to further explore the probability of flying from any of its domestic route network to the Ho Airport.

Emirates Trials IATA Travel Pass

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass Mobile Application which gives travelers the opportunity to access information about travel restrictions and requirements of countries and also share their vaccination and COVID-19 status has been trialed by Emirates.

The trial which was launched on April 15, 2021, will focus on passengers traveling on selected flights from Dubai to Barcelona and London.

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights to Russia

Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights departing Turkey to Russia as part of COVID-19 prevention measures introduced by Russia. The move which took place on April 15, 2021, will run through to June 1, 2021.

Customers whose travel plans may have been affected can contact the airline or their travel agents for rebooking, refunds, or travel vouchers.

Delta Re-introduces Snacks Onboard

Delta Air Lines on April 14, 2021 re-introduced snacks and drinks onboard its flight once again. According to the airline pouring of drinks will be limited to the provision of can drinks which customers will have to select from.

The airline has given its assurances not to compromise COVID-19 prevention measures and has therefore encouraged passengers to wear their masks, sanitize, sip responsibly as well as make payments digitally whiles onboard.

Qatar Airways Providing Iftar Meal Bags during Ramadan Month

Qatar Airways says as part of helping its Muslim passengers break their fast in the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, it will be offering them special Iftar (meal eating after sunset during Ramadan) bags.

The meal bag will contain sweets and savories and will be given out on routes which are known to be within Islamic countries.

Air Peace Vaccinate Staff

Nigerian airline operator, Air Peace which operates daily flights between Accra and Lagos has begun vaccinating its pilots, cabin crew and other front line workers. The airline believes the exercise will ensure the safety of its staff and also encourage passengers’ confidence in flying with it.

Brussels Airlines Preparing to Relaunch this Summer

As international travels beginning picking up gradually, Brussels Airlines has indicated its plans of preparing to relaunch operations this June as the new Summer Season begins. The airline has outlined series of activities such as retraining of pilots and cabin crew, maintenance of its aircrafts and also strengthening of its hygienic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

