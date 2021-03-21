Updates for this week’s edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ consist of topical stories from March 15- 20, 2021. The highlights are below:

Ethiopian adopts AU’s Travel Pass

Ethiopian Airlines has accepted to allow its customers to use the African Union Trusted Travel Pass as part of measures to enhance the easy movement of persons on the African continent. The Pass will allow travelers to know the various travel requirements of the countries they intend to travel into and further allow travelers to share their COVID-19 tests and vaccination results with airlines ahead of their planned travels.

British Airways to Verify COVID-19 Certification of London- Indian Travelers Online

British Airways says all passengers traveling to India from London can now upload their negative COVID-19 results, together with other travel requirements for verification by the airline ahead of travel.

In order to use this service, customers who are eligible to travel the route are encouraged to upload their documents at the “Manage My Booking” section on ba.com where the documents would be vetted within six hours after upload.

The airline says it intends to roll out this initiative on other routes soon.

Air Peace Resumes Services to Ghana

Nigerian airline, Air Peace has as of Monday, March 15, 2021 resumed its operations in Ghana after a suspension of operations during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The airline will operate daily flights between Lagos and Accra. Flights from Lagos will depart at 7:00 AM and Accra to Lagos will also depart at 7: 40 AM.

Aviation Experts okay Establishment of Regional Airports

Aviation experts, Richard Kyereh and Sean Mendis have indicated their support for the government’s decision to establish regional airports in Central and Western Regions.

In an interview with local aviation monitor, Aviation Ghana, both parties were of the opinion that having such infrastructure will help spur economic development.

Their remarks come on the back of the presentation of the 2021 Budget in which the government indicated its policy commitment to see to the establishment of regional aerodromes.

Emirates to Increase Frequency to Accra, Abidjan

After recording an increase in passenger demands, Emirates Airlines says it will from April 1, 2021 increase its flight frequency from five to six for its Dubai-Accra-Abidjan-Dubai route.

The airline before the COVID-19 pandemic was operating daily flights between Dubai and Accra and Abidjan

