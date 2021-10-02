Aviation This Week – October Edition 1

The first edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ for October 2021 are topical aviation industry stories between September 27, 2021 and October 2, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation space. Here are the highlights:

South African Airways Revives Johannesburg-Accra Operations

South African Airways has resumed operations between Johannesburg and Accra with 3x weekly direct flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline’s renewed presence in Ghana comes after the airline resumed operations on September 23, 2021, to select destinations after exiting a business rescue.

PassionAir Updates Flight Schedules

PassionAir has updated its flight schedules on its Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale routes. The airline will be flying 5x daily on the Accra – Kumasi route and once a day on Mondays to Saturdays between the Accra – Takoradi route. Also, the airline will operate 2x daily except 3x on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays on the Accra -Tamale route.

Job Cuts for Unvaccinated United Airlines Employees Looming

About 300 United Airlines employees in the USA may lose their jobs in the coming weeks due to their unwillingness to take covid-19 vaccines before a September 27, 2021 deadline.

The airline has a workforce of about 96, 000 persons in the USA, and its decision to cut jobs of unvaccinated employees will affect those who have refused to be vaccinated or request an exemption.

Asky now Flying Daily from Accra to Monrovia

Togo-based Asky Airlines has increased its frequency on the Accra – Monrovia route from 3x weekly to daily flights starting October 1, 2021. The increase in frequency coincides with demands by passengers and the delivery of a new aircraft to the airline.

Air France Receives SkyTrax 2021 COVID-19 Excellence Award

Air France has been awarded a COVID-19 Excellence Award by SkyTrax for 2021. The award was in recognition of the airline’s measures in reducing the spread of COVID-19, among others.

SkyTrax is a UK-based air transport rating organization that classifies airlines and airports by the quality of product and staff service standards.

RwandAir Receives Award for Best Regional Airline Staff in Africa, One Other

RwandAir has been named the Second-Best Regional Airline behind Royal Air Maroc in Africa and the Best Regional Airline Staff in Africa during the 2021 SkyTrax’s World Airline Awards. The awards were based on views solicited through a customer survey from September 2019 to July 2021.

Qatar Airways Named 2021 Best Airline

Qatar Airways is 2021 World Best Airline as adjudged by SkyTrax. The feat achieved by the airline was based on the views of customers on its performance between September 2019 and July 2021. The airline also won awards for Best Business Class Seat, Best Onboard Business Catering, Best Middle East Airline, Best Business Class Airline Lounge and Best Business Class.

Ethiopian, South African and Kenya Airways Adjudged Top 3 Airlines in Africa

Ethiopian, according to SkyTrax is 2021 Best African Airline according to views by airline customers. South African Airways and Kenya Airways were also second and third respectively.

Emirates Introduces More Coffee Options

Emirates is now offering customers travelling in Business and First Class more coffee options with the introduction of ice-cold Affogato and Americano. These new options add up to the many coffee options offered on board the airline.

Kumasi International Airport Completion Scheduled for June 2022

Phase 2 expansion works on the Kumasi International Airport are set to be completed in June 2022. According to the project contractor, the terminal building is 88% complete, the road network is 93% complete, Apron is 89% complete, and air traffic control and rescue and firefighting services 53% complete.

EgyptAir Allowing Customers to Select Business Class Upgrade Online

EgyptAir says customers can now bid or buy an upgrade in the Business Class by using the airline’s website to enjoy luxury.

Aviance Ghana Named Best in Customer Service, Cargo Ground Handling

The Ghana Shippers Authority has named Aviance Ghana as the Best in Customer Service and Cargo Ground Handler at the 2021 Ghana Shippers Awards.

Aviance Ghana operates ground support services to aviation players at the Kotoka International Airport.

Emirates Wins Best In-flight Entertainment

Emirates according to SkyTrax’s survey is the global airline with the Best In-flight Entertainment System. Emirates beat a list of over 300 airlines to achieve this feat.

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu