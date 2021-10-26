Aviation This Week – October Edition 3

This week’s edition of Aviation This Week summaries some topical aviation industry stories between October 18 – 23, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation space. Here are the highlights:

Qatar Airways to Operate Daily Direct Doha-Accra Flights

Qatar Airways will begin daily direct flight services between Accra and Doha in summer 2022. The summer 2022 frequency increment proves there are growing passenger demands considering how the airline has increased its frequency from 3 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights for this year alone.

Emirates Offering SMEs 25% on Business Rewards

Emirates Airlines is giving out small and medium-sized businesses seeking to visit Dubai within the Expo 2020 period a 25% Business Reward when they book flights by November 15, 2021, and travel by March 31, 2022.

The reward can be redeemed for flight bookings, upgrade, among others, for eligible persons within a registered organization.

Emirates Airfares for Children Reduced to 25% of Adult Fare

Families seeking to visit Dubai by March 31, 2022, will pay 25% of their adult fare for their accompanying children between 2years and 11years when they travel with Emirates.

The offer is valid for bookings by November 6, 2021.

Delta Air Lines Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

Delta Air Lines in collaboration with Breast Care International organized a breast cancer awareness talk and screening program for women in Ghana’s aviation industry this week.

The event adds up to the airline’s yearly promotion of breast care in Ghana.

GUBA Calls for Renaming of Kumasi Airport after Yaa Asantewaa

Grow Unite Build Africa (GUBA) has called for the renaming of the Kumasi Airport after the late queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Yaa Asantewaa.

GUBA, a social enterprise organisation dedicated to the advancement of Africa and diaspora Africans, says its call is aimed at honouring the legacy of Yaa Asantewaa.

Ethiopian Airlines Offering Free Miles to Customers

Ethiopian Airlines is offering its customers an opportunity to earn one status mile for every five miles purchased. Also, for every five miles gifted to loved ones, they get to earn one status mile. The offer is available until October 31, 2021.

ECG Threatens to Cut Power Supply to Kumasi Airport

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has threatened to cut the power supply to the Kumasi Airport.

According to the power provider, the airport has not settled its indebtedness to ECG, hence the decision.

Fly EgyptAir to Oman and Earn 25% Discount

EgyptAir is offering a 25% discount on ticket sales booked from its hub in Cairo to Muscat, Oman. The offer is available for bookings made by October 30, 2021, for travels until November 30, 2021.

KLM to Increase Frequencies in Key Markets

KLM says it will be increasing its frequency to the United States from November 8, 2021, and also the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands like Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire by Christmas.

United Reopens Polaris Lounge at Washington Dulles

United Airlines has reopened its Polaris Lounge at the Washington Dulles International Airport closer to gate C18.

The lounge is open to business-class passengers admitted on either a same-day United Polaris long-haul flight or Star Alliance business-class cabin on a long-haul flight departing Dulles.

US to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Travelers

The United States of America is expected to reopen its borders to international vaccinated travelers by November 8, 2021.

Although full details surrounding the reopening are yet to be communicated, persons who have been vaccinated with any US FDA or WHO-approved vaccines will be exempted from any COVID-19 entry requirements into the US.

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu