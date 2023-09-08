Awutu Traditional Area holds durbar to climax 2023 Awubia Festival

The chiefs and people of Awutu Traditional Area on Thursday held a grand durbar to generate funds towards the completion of an ultra-modern durbar complex and other development projects.

This follows their weeklong tradition, customary rites and social activities marking this year’s Awubia Fesival, on the theme: “Harnessing the Potentials of the Youth through Festival for the Development of Awutu State.”

The celebrations coincided with the 20th anniversary of the reign of King Nai Abokwiade Agyemang Wyettey Otabil III, Paramount Chief of Awutu Traditional Area.

It saw the procession of chiefs, queen mothers and traditional groupings from the 260 towns, which constitute the traditional area, in various war regalia through the street of Bereku Township, chanting war songs amidst dancing to the rhythms of the fontomfrom.

The festival commenced on August 23 and run through to September 7, 2023, with various activities including general clean-up exercise, football gala, home coming summit, sprinkling of mpopo by the Dode Royal Clan through the principal streets of Bereku, and a Yellow Friday procession by the youth.

Other activities were health screening, Moslem prayers at the Kasoa Mosque, and a non-denominational church service on Sunday, September 3.

The festival was climaxed on Thursday, September 7, with the cladding of all family stools in white in the Traditional Area.

Awubia is a traditional festival held to hoot at hunger and usher in a bumper harvest of grains.

It is to commemorate the reign of King Wyettey I, who brought the people to settle at Awutu in the 14th century.

He was said to have sown the awu (grains) near the Pooyoo Shrine, which germinated and matured within three weeks and was harvested for the first Awubia Festival.